8-year-old boy dies of dengue

Eight-year-old Harish, second child of Arul and Anitha of Agaram village in Madhanur block near Ambur, succumbed to fever on Wednesday morning at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

According to health department officials, a week ago when the boy developed fever, the couple approached the primary health centre in their village, where the doctors gave them tablets. After a couple of days of medication, the fever did not subside. Then they were referred to the Government Hospital in Gudiyatham, where the child was treated. But since his condition deteriorated, the doctors referred him to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital on Monday. The boy was diagnosed to have dengue and despite being treated in fever special ward, he died at around 9 a.m on Wednesday.

He is the fifth victim of fever attack. Earlier, four-year-old Anusa and Nakshatra, 12-year-old Divya, Kirankumar of Natrampalli died of fever and related ailments since the beginning of this month. With the district administration increasing the number of screening at village levels, the number of patients admitted at Government Hospitals in the district has seen a steady increase.

At least, 10 people who were identified to have been infected with dengue fever are being treated at various hospitals in the district and two of them are reported to have been admitted in a hospital in Chennai, sources said.