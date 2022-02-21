8 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 57,136 with 8 new cases reported on February 21. While a total of 55,855 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 119. The death toll in the district is 1,162.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported, and the total stood at 53,869. In Tirupattur, three cases were reported on Monday, and the total number of cases stood at 35,713. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases were 12, taking the total number of cases to 66,736. Out of this, 65,838 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 214.