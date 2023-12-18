8 kg of ganja seized near Kallaurichi, three held

December 18, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Kallakurichi

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police arrested three persons and seized 8 kgs of ganja from their possession near the Sengurichi toll plaza in Kallakurichi district on December 17.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks near the toll plaza at Ulundurpet when they intercepted a lorry bound to Tiruchi from Villupuram and found its occupants, M. Arunkumar, 26, and M. Murugan, 30, of Thoothukudi district and the lorry driver Rajkumar, 24, of Virudhunagar peddling ganja.

The accused were arrested and the contraband seized. A case has been registered.

