ADVERTISEMENT

8 kg of ganja seized near Kallaurichi, three held

December 18, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Kallakurichi

Accused were arrested and the contraband has been seized

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police arrested three persons and seized 8 kgs of ganja from their possession near the Sengurichi toll plaza in Kallakurichi district on December 17.

Also read: Chennai police arrest two persons for drug trafficking, seize methaqualone worth ₹25 lakh

Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks near the toll plaza at Ulundurpet when they intercepted a lorry bound to Tiruchi from Villupuram and found its occupants, M. Arunkumar, 26, and M. Murugan, 30, of Thoothukudi district and the lorry driver Rajkumar, 24, of Virudhunagar peddling ganja.

The accused were arrested and the contraband seized. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US