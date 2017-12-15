8 Indian Navy pilots, 1 belonging to Bangladesh Navy get wings

Eight Indian Navy pilots and one Bangladesh Navy pilot were awarded “wings” at the passing-out parade held to mark the graduation of pilots of the 89th Helicopter Conversion Course at Naval Air Station, Rajali, Arakkonam, on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Alok Bhatnagar, Flag Officer, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, reviewed the parade.

He awarded the Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy to Lieutenant Ankur Jangra for being adjudged as the Best All Round Trainee Pilot. The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy was presented to Lieutenant Ankur Jangra for standing first in order of merit.

A book prize was awarded to Lieutenant Davis Emanual Veedon for standing first in ground subjects, according to a press release. Commodore V.K. Pisharody, Commanding Officer, INS Rajali was present. The graduated pilots will join operational flights at Kochi, Mumbai and Vizag, the release said.

The pilots underwent rigorous training for 21 weeks in flying and aviation subjects at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the Helicopter Training School (HTS).

702 pilots

A total of 702 pilots for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have graduated from HTS, which is commanded by Commander Tijo K. Joseph, till date.

The school was initially commissioned at Kochi on September 15, 1971, and was shifted to INS Rajali at Arakkonam in 1992, a release said.