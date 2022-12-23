ADVERTISEMENT

8 IAS officers promoted to Chief Secretary grade

December 23, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Friday promoted eight 1992 batch IAS officials to the Chief Secretary grade.

J. Radhakrishnan has been promoted as Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. Neeraj Mittal, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Rajesh Lakhoni, Chairman, Tangedco, Mangat Ram Sharma, Minorities Welfare Department, Pradeep Yadav, Highways and Minor Ports Department, Kumar Jayant, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, K. Gopal, Transport Department, have also been promoted as Additional Chief Secretaries.

Rajendra Kumar has been promoted without prejudice to his Central deputation as Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, according to a government order.

