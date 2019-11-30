8 held for plotting to kill man for rejecting marriage proposal

A Facebook friendship between a 27-year-old man from Theni district and a 42-year-old woman based in Kuala Lumpur ended abruptly after a marriage proposal from the woman was turned down by the relatives of the man.

Agitated over the proposal being rejected, her relatives allegedly planned to eliminate the man and his father by hiring anti-socials, who were nabbed by the local police on Friday.

According to the police, Ashok Kumar, a software engineer from Kattunaickenpatti, developed friendship with a woman from Malaysia, identified as Vigneswari, over Facebook. When the woman, who had arrived here on November 1, proposed marriage, Mr. Kumar’s relatives objected. Their advice that the two could remain friends but not marry is said to have irked the woman.

After lodging a complaint with the Bodi Town police, she is said to have returned to Malaysia.

Alleging that Vigneswari died after the marriage proposal was turned down, her relatives allegedly hired some anti-socials to eliminate Mr. Kumar and his father Nehru.

Her relatives also said Mr. Kumar lured the woman through their chats on social media.

Bodi Town Inspector Murugan said police had raided a lodge and arrested eight persons, who reportedly planned to kill Mr. Kumar.