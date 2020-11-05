8 districts account for over 60% of fresh COVID-19 infections

CHENNAI

05 November 2020 02:38 IST

Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruppur record marginal rise in new cases

More than 60% of the 2,487 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday came from eight districts, including Chennai. The State’s case tally stood at 7,34,429.

As many as 657 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai, followed by 220 in Coimbatore. There were 151 cases in Chengalpattu, 107 in Tiruvallur and 103 in Salem. There was a marginal rise in the number of daily cases in Erode (110), Kancheepuram (116) and Tiruppur (122) when compared to the last few days. The remaining 29 districts had less than 100 cases each. Chennai’s tally rose to 2,02,495, followed by 44,296 cases in Chengalpattu and 44,209 in Coimbatore.

As many as 2,504 persons, including 844 in Chennai and 240 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment.

Till date, 7,04,031 persons have been discharged. As many as 19,154 persons are currently undergoing treatment. Of them, 6,182 are in Chennai, 1,223 in Salem, 1,040 in Coimbatore, 1,039 in Tiruppur and 1,014 in Chengalpattu.

Thirty more fatalities took the total figure to 11,244. Chennai reported five deaths, while there were four deaths each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram, and three each in Erode and Tiruvallur.

Among the deceased was a 45-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 22. His swab returned positive for COVID-19 on October 26.

He died on November 2 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, cardiac arrest, periampullary carcinoma pancreases, obstructive jaundice, acute kidney injury and hepatic encephalopathy.

With 75,331 more samples having been tested, the total number of samples tested so far stands at 1,02,45,248. As many as 99,73,005 persons have been tested for the infection in the State so far.

Cuddalore count

As many as 40 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 23,382. The death toll stood at 272.

Villupuram district reported 41 fresh cases, taking its tally to 13,891. The district reported one more death, taking the toll to 109.