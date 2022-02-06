7.91 lakh vaccinated in mega camp

A total of 7,91,889 persons were vaccinated during the 21st mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held across the State on Saturday. With this, the State’s first dose coverage for those aged above 18 stood at 90.78% and the second dose coverage touched 70%.

According to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, 1,86,785 persons received the first dose, while 5,77,397 persons received the second during at the camp.

Additionally, precaution dose was administered to 27,707 persons. Of these, Chennai accounted for 62,350 doses, the most number of doses administered, followed by Cuddalore with 45,004 and Villupuram with 43,072.

Category-wise, the coverage included 3,89,711 persons from the 18-44 age group and 2,15,488 from the 45-59 group. A total of 68,923 teenagers aged between 15 and 18 were also inoculated. This took the overall coverage of government vaccination centres so far to 9,38,63,896.

The Minister inspected the camp organised at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital.