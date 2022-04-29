79 recovered mobile phones handed over to owners

Special Correspondent April 29, 2022 19:19 IST

Special drive held as 500 complaints with regard to phones were received from 2019 to 2022

The Villupuram District Police on Friday handed over 79 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners after tracing them through the Cyber Crime police station. The district police had received as many as 500 complaints with regard to stolen and lost mobile phones from 2019 to 2022. Following instructions from Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, a special drive was held to trace as many mobile phones as possible. The team headed by Cyber Crime police station Sub-Inspector Veeramani recovered 79 android mobile phones worth ₹17 lakh by tracing the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. Once the person gives a complaint, the team keeps tracking the phone using the IMEI number. “We get an alert if someone inserts a SIM card and starts using it’‘, a police officer said. Mr. Shreenatha handed over the phones to the respective owners at his office here on Friday.



