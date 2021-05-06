Tamil Nadu

780 litres of illicit arrack seized, couple held

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on late Wednesday arrested a couple from Karipalayam near Marakkanam and seized 780 litres of illicit arrack from their house.

Following a tip-off, a team raided a house at Karipalayam and seized 30 plastic cans containing 26 litres of illicit arrack each. The team arrested M. Logu, 47, and his wife Pushpa, 43, and seized the contraband.

Police said the duo had smuggled the arrack from neighbouring Puducherry and planned to sell it in Marakkanam. The police also seized a car from their possession.

The duo was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

