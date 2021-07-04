78 children in Nilgiris have lost parents to COVID-19

Nilgiris district COVID-19 task force recommends to the State government for assistance to all 78 children

Parents of 78 children in the Nilgiris have died after contracting COVID-19. To support the children who have lost either one or both their parents to the pandemic, the Nilgiris district COVID-19 task force has recommended to the State government for assistance to all 78 children.

District Child Protection Officer J. Prabhu said the task force comprises officials from the Health Department, the District Child Protection Officer, the District Social Welfare Officer, a member of the Child Welfare Committee, an NGO, and other government departments.

“Children who have lost both their parents will get ₹5 lakhs as financial assistance, which will be put in a fixed deposit account for them, while children who have lost a single parent will get a grant of ₹3 lakhs,” said Mr. Prabhu. The children will also get priority for admission in government educational institutions and other benefits.

The children will be allowed to stay in government hostels for free during their education, and those with guardians will receive monetary assistance.

“In the Nilgiris, two children have lost both their parents during the pandemic, while 76 others have lost one parent,” added Mr. Prabhu.

A monitoring committee to oversee the children’s education and welfare has also been formed. The committee will ensure that all the children who have lost parents to the pandemic are given adequate assistance till they reach adulthood.

“The Nilgiris Collector is personally overseeing the initiative, with the district administration ensuring that the beneficiaries get the adequate paperwork and documentation readied and submitted to the government on time,” said Mr. Prabhu.