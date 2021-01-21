7,762 persons vaccinated on day five

CHENNAI

A total of 7,762 persons received the two COVID-19 vaccines across the State on Wednesday — the fifth day of immunisation.

Of the State’s capacity to inoculate 16,500 in a day, Covishield vaccines were administered to 7,614 persons in 165 session sites. A total of 148 persons received Covaxin, against a capacity of 600. Overall, 33,670 persons have been administered the vaccines, till date. This includes 776 Covaxin jabs, according to a daily report from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

In Chennai, the vaccines were administered to 500 persons, while the capacity was 1,300 [52 of them received Covaxin]. A total of 831 persons were administered the Covishield vaccine in Salem, more than the day’s capacity of 700. In Coimbatore, of the planned 400, 535 persons were vaccinated. In Namakkal, 340 persons were administered the vaccine, while 300 were planned.

Vaccination coverage remained low in a number of districts. For instance, only 11 of the planned 500 were vaccinated in the Tiruvarur health unit district, while 20 of the day’s capacity of 400 were immunised in Nagapattinam.