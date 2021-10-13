77 pharmacies across the State face action for over-the-counter sale of drugs

Drugs Control Department conducts surprise inspections at retail outlets

The Drugs Control Department has cracked down on over-the-counter sale of prescription drugs in the State. A total of 77 pharmacies across the State now face action for selling “habit-forming” drugs without prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

Following specific information and through a special drive, the State’s Drugs Control Department found several cases of over-the-counter sale of prescription drugs in August and October.

“We formed special teams across the State and conducted surprise inspections. We have initiated action on 77 retail outlets for sale of ‘habit-forming’ drugs without prescriptions from registered medical practitioners,” said K. Sivabalan, Director of Drugs Control Department.

Drugs specified under Schedule H, Schedule H1 and Schedule X of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules should be sold only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. “We have booked these pharmacies under Section 65 (9) (a) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 and Section 27 (d) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. This has provisions for both imposing fine and imprisonment for the offences. We have initiated action against these outlets,” he said. Officials found that prescription drugs such as tramadol, tapentadol, nitrazepam, zolpidem, alprazolam were sold without valid prescription.

Mr. Sivabalan said such checks were conducted every month. “Every year, at least 400 cases are booked against pharmacies for various violations. Of these, nearly 200 cases are for sale of drugs without prescription,” he said. Some drugs were prescribed for patients with cardiac illnesses and psychiatric patients. “We cannot ask pharmacies not to stock up these drugs as there should be no situation in which these drugs are in short supply as they are required by patients. We will continue to keep a close watch on over-the-counter sale of such drugs,” an official said.