‘75,000 personnel ready for relief operations’

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 01:44 IST

Over 75,000 personnel from the local police, Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police and Home Guards have been kept ready to handle emergency and relief works on the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) C.Sylendra Babu.

This has been arranged as a precautionary measure to meet exigencies during heavy rain expected from Wednesday. State Disaster Response teams with rescue boats, wood-cutting machines and drilling machines have also been deployed.

As many as 350 personnel of Coastal Security Group with kayak boats and 250 personnel of special teams have been kept ready besides 364 personnel from Home Guards with 10 rescue boats, a press release said.

