75-year-old woman murdered near Tirupattur town in T.N.

Updated - October 02, 2024 03:03 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Gold jewellery and some cash were missing from the house of the elderly woman, investigations revealed

The Hindu Bureau

A police team inspecting the house where a 75-year-old woman was found murdered, at Rajapalayam village near Alangayam town in Tirupattur on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 75-year-old woman was reportedly found murdered in her house at Rajapalayam village near Alangayam town in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

The deceased has been identified as V. Chandra Bai, an agricultural labourer. Since the passing of her husband K. Vishwanath Rao in 2014, Chandra Bai had been living alone in the house.

She is survived by two children: her daughter, Lakshmi Bai, 45, is married and settled in Bengaluru, and her son V. Ramesh, 48, a farmer, lives a few streets away from her in the same village. 

V. Chandra Bai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Every day, Chandra Bai would go to her son’s farmland to oversee the work in the paddy field and return home in the evening.

When his mother did not make the visit on Wednesday, Mr. Ramesh went to her house to check on her and found her lying in a pool of blood with head injuries.

Locals alerted the Alangayam police, and a team led by Shreya Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Tirupattur, visited the crime scene.

The initial inquiry revealed that gold jewellery and some cash were missing from the house of the elderly woman.

Her body was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur town for postmortem examination.

While sniffer dogs from a police dog squad in Vellore were deployed for the investigation, the forensics team collected fingerprints from the spot.

A case has been registered, and special teams have been formed to arrest the perpetrators.

The police said this was the third such incident in the district in recent weeks. Earlier, a 90-year-old woman was murdered in her house at Athiyur village near Tirupattur town on September 11.

