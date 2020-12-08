Govt. medical colleges record 75% attendance

CHENNAI

08 December 2020 01:18 IST

Masks provided and timings staggered to prevent crowding

Nearly 75% of the students turned up at government medical colleges on Monday, the first day of reopening, according to officials at the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, said the remaining students would be joining later.

“We had already instructed the students to undergo COVID-19 test before reporting to colleges. If not, the tests are being done at the corresponding government hospital. Private medical college students can approach the nearest government medical college hospital for free COVID-19 testing,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Students were divided into three batches for colleges with 250 students and two batches for colleges with 100 to 150 students. “We have instructed colleges that one batch should have less than 80 students,” he said. Institutions were providing masks for students, and were following staggered timings at the mess and library to prevent overcrowding, Any student with symptoms would be tested for COVID-19 and isolated if the swab returns positive for the infection, Mr. Babu said.

At the Madras Medical College, 232 final year students reported on the first day.

P. Balaji, Dean of Government Stanley Medical College, said 144 day scholars (first year, second year, pre-final and final years) turned up.

Among hostel students, 264 of the 362 women and 336 of the 460 men attended college.

Colleges made elaborate arrangements to put in place COVID-19 norms. R. Jayanthi, Dean of Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, where 206 of the 409 students reported, said arrangements were made as per the guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission and State government. The RT-PCR test reports of students were checked and they were screened for fever.

“We formed six committees — reception and screening, hostel accommodation, classrooms and lecture hall arrangements, mess and dining, health committees and counselling and mentoring. We had a separate team for disinfection and sanitation to monitor the hostel and college campuses. We have set up mask counters on every floor so that students can pick up masks and go to classes. We installed automatic sanitisers near lifts and wash basins near lecture halls,” she said.

Individual accommodation was provided for students in the hostel. “We closed the dining area in the mess and are serving food in the pantry area on every floor of the hostel,” she added.

Students were given counselling as they were returning to college after eight months.

With the hospital being an exclusive COVID-19 facility, authorities were working on allotting 30% of the beds away from the COVID-19 area for clinical sessions for students, she said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan addressed the students of the college.