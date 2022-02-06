74,416 nominations received for urban local bodies polls

Chennai

06 February 2022 00:53 IST

GCC rejects 228 nominations; final list to be announced on Monday

A total of 74,416 nominations were received for the elections to 649 urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said on Saturday.

Filing of nominations started on January 28 and concluded on February 4. The polls, scheduled for February 19, will be held in a single phase.

According to State Election Commission, as many as 14,701 nominations were received for corporation ward member posts, 23,354 for municipality ward members and 36361 for town panchayat ward members.

Those desirous of withdrawing their nominations can do so on February 7.

A total of 649 urban local bodies in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats, are going for the polls. A total of 12,838 posts, including 1,374 corporation ward members, 3,843 municipality ward members and 7,621 town panchayat ward members, are to be filled through the ordinary elections. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 22.

A total of 228 nominations for the polls in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) were rejected after scrutiny on Saturday.

As many as 3,318 candidates have been declared nominated on valid grounds, according to the civic body.

On Friday, the civic body received 3,546 nominations for the local body elections. In wards of Thiruvottiyur zone, all the candidates were found to be nominated on valid grounds. Following scrutiny, officials in many wards in 14 zones had rejected some.

In zones such as Kodambakkam, a few candidates complained about "unfair" rejection of nominations.

In ward 86 in Ambattur zone, 29 nominations were valid and five rejected. In ward 159 in Alandur zone, seven nominations were found to be valid and one was rejected. The final list of candidates will be announced by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday once candidates exercise the option of withdrawal of nominations.