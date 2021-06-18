740 companies roll out 9,381 job offers to VIT students

VELLORE

The number of offers provided this year is the highest for the Vellore Institute of Technology since its inception

During the campus placement drive at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), 9,381 offers were rolled out by 740 companies for the 2021 graduating batch.

For the third successive year, more than 700 companies visited VIT for campus placements, and the number of offers provided this year is the highest for VIT since its inception. The offers include super dream and dream offers, through campus recruitment, held virtually. Students belonging to all the four campuses of VIT – Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi and Bhopal took part in the centralised campus recruitment process.

As many as 1,132 students have received super dream offers – more than ₹10 lakh per year compensation – from over 100 companies including Microsoft and Amazon among others. Dream internship and placement offers with annual salaries of more than ₹5.5 lakh per year has been offered to 2,353 students and companies which provided the offers include Deloitte, KPMG and Standard Chartered among others. The campus recruitment was held for the first time at Bhopal and Amaravathi campuses and more than 90% of the students from these campuses have received placement offers.

Postgraduate students of engineering and MCA at VIT are allowed a 10-month industrial internship and 223 post graduate students of the 2021 graduating batch have been offered internships by 140 companies. Many of these students have received their full time conversions, and have started to join the companies.

Good placement opportunities have also been offered to management students of VIT Business School. Over 100 companies have offered jobs to MBA students of VIT Vellore and Chennai with the highest offer being ₹14 lakh per year.

In yet another first in VIT, a BCA student was hired by Razor Pay with an annual salary package of ₹15 lakh per year. The campus recruitment process for the 2022 graduating batch for undergraduate engineering students at VIT will begin in July, 2021.

G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT thanked all the companies for reposing their faith in VIT and for recruiting students in large numbers every year.