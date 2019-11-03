74 music teachers get placed through EMIS in Tamil Nadu

For the first time, the School Education Department used the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) to make teacher appointments as part of the special counselling. Of the 75 candidates shortlisted by the Teachers Recruitment Board, 74 got placed as music teachers in government schools. Director of School Education S. Kannappan said while the department had made appointments through online counselling, this was the first time they had used EMIS. “Candidates were required to go to the CEO offices in their respective districts and participate in the online counselling. The whole process has now been made simpler and more efficient since teachers don’t have to travel far. Since it is online, it is a transparent process as well,” he said.