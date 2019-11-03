For the first time, the School Education Department used the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) to make teacher appointments as part of the special counselling. Of the 75 candidates shortlisted by the Teachers Recruitment Board, 74 got placed as music teachers in government schools. Director of School Education S. Kannappan said while the department had made appointments through online counselling, this was the first time they had used EMIS. “Candidates were required to go to the CEO offices in their respective districts and participate in the online counselling. The whole process has now been made simpler and more efficient since teachers don’t have to travel far. Since it is online, it is a transparent process as well,” he said.
74 music teachers get placed through EMIS in Tamil Nadu
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 3, 2019 7:28:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/74-music-teachers-get-placed-through-emis-in-tamil-nadu/article29866905.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.