Tamil Nadu

74 more test positive in Kallakurichi

The district, on Wednesday, witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases with 74 persons testing positive for the virus.

With this the total number of positive cases has reached 227.

Official sources said that the huge increase in the number of cases in one day is the highest-ever reported in Kallakurichi, so far.

All the 74 new cases are migrants who had returned from Maharashtra. As many as 590 migrant workers from Kallakurichi stranded in Maharashtra arrived by a special train to Villupuram on Monday. The samples of all of them were tested, of which 57 turned out to be positive.

The remaining 17, who arrived to Kallakurichi from Maharashtra by buses, also tested positive.

A senior official said that enforcement had been tightened at all check posts and as many as 160 positive cases were detected at the check posts.

“All of them were put in quarantine facility. Since they had not yet reached their homes the chances of spread from them was nil,” he added.

