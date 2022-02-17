7,254 seats filled in 1st round of medical counselling

All the 5,800 MBBS seats and 1,454 BDS seats were filled at the end of the first round of counselling on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

February 17, 2022 00:34 IST

Selection committee puts out list of religious and linguistic minority candidates

At the end of the first round of counselling, there were three vacant seats in self-financing dental colleges in the State.

As of Wednesday, all the 5,800 medical seats and 1,454 dental seats had been filled.

A total of 7,254 seats have been filled so far through counselling, the Directorate of Medical Education has announced.

The officials had called candidates for filling 5,800 MBBS and 1,457 BDS seats.

There were 9,885 seats available this year, including 7,825 MBBS and 2,060 dental seats. Of these, 886 seats (MBBS – 856 and BDS – 30) were surrendered to the Central pool for which the DGHS was conducting counselling.

A total of 1,742 seats (including 1,169 MBBS and 573 BDS) were surrendered by self-financing colleges to be filled by the State government.

Earlier this week, the selection committee released the list of minority candidates who could be invited for counselling by the minority institutions in the State. These include religious and linguistic minorities. Among linguistic minority institutions were Telugu and Malayalam and only Christian religious minority found mention on the committee’s website.

The accompanying notification had provided a list of 2,001 candidates from government and management merit list who were eligible for the Christian minority status. Similarly, 503 candidates had been listed under Telugu minority and 56 candidates had been listed under the Malayalam minority category.

A candidate who had applied in the government and management quota but does not find his or her name in the list must send the Tamil Nadu nativity certificate and the relevant minority certificate with application number to scugdocuments@gmail.com before 5 p.m. on February 18 to be considered for inclusion, the notification added.