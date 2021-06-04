7.24 lakh vaccine doses with State, says Centre

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 00:05 IST

16.83 lakh doses reserved for 18-44 age group in June

A total of 7.24 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available with Tamil Nadu, out of the one crore vaccines distributed to the State by the Centre.

An additional 18.36 lakh vaccine doses will also be available to the State from June 15 to 30, a PIB release said on Thursday.

“As on June 2, more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to Tamil Nadu. Of these, 93.3 lakh doses have been consumed. Totally, 7.24 lakh doses are currently available with the State government,” the Union government said.

Advertising

Advertising

The allocation was based on availability of the vaccines and average consumption by the States and the Union Territories.

“Tamil Nadu has been communicated regarding the number of doses available for the State under the new liberalised pricing and accelerated national COVID-19 vaccination strategy for the 18-44 age group. Total 16.83 lakh vaccine doses are available in phase III to cover the 18-44 age population for June 2021,” the press release said.