722 nominations filed in Virudhunagar district

VIRUDHUNAGAR

03 February 2022 22:06 IST

So far, 1,271 nominations have been filed

As many as 722 nominations were filed for the local bodies elections in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

With this, the total number of nominations received till date is 1,271 – 167 for Sivakasi Corporation, 615 for five municipalities and 489 for nine town panchayats. On Thursday 75 nominations were filed for the 48 wards of Sivakasi Corporation.

Similarly, 376 nominations were filed for Rajapalayam (91), Srivilliputtur and Virudhunagar (86 each), Sattur (63) and 50 for Aruppukottai (50) municipalities.

The following officials have been nominated as Block Observers: Sivakasi Corporation —Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, (contact number 94450-00474); Aruppukottai municipality — Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai, V. Kalyanakumar (94450-00475);Rajapalayam municipality — District Supply Officer S. Paldurai (94450-00353);Sattur municipality — RDO, Sattur, R. Puspha (99442-42782); Srivilliputtur municipality — Assistant Commissioner (Excise) M. Sivaraman (94866-42930) and Virudhunagar municipality — District Backward and Minorities Welfare Officer S. Sankaranarayanan (99441-35205).

Town panchayats

In the town panchayats, the officials nominated are: Chettiyarapatti — Assistant Director (Agriculture) Jothibasu (96559-83523); Kariyapatti — Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) A. Thiruvasagam (94437-62152);Mallankinaru — PA (Noon Meals) to Collector V.S. Venkateswaran (74026-08262);Mamsapuram — District Manager (TAHDCO) R. Jeevaraga (94450-29484);S. Kodikulam —AD (Horticulture) R. Sangeetha (94450-06999); Seithur – Assistant Project Officer (DRDA) V. Nagarathinam (74026-08256); Sundarapandiyam — AD (Agri) L. Muthulakshmi (99941-31049); W. Pudupatti — Secretary, District Panchayat Office, C. Murugan (74026-08259) and Watrap — AD (Agri) M.P. Udhayakumar (82480-41337).