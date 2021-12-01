720 people test positive for COVID-19

Chennai, with 115 cases, sees marginal rise; 9 people succumb to the infection

While fresh COVID-19 infections in the State dipped to 720 on Tuesday, Chennai saw a marginal rise in its daily count. The city overtook Coimbatore, recording 115 cases.

Chennai’s figure was an increase from the 105 cases it logged the previous day. Coimbatore reported 109 infections, while Erode and Tiruppur recorded 69 and 61 respectively. There were 53 cases in Chengalpattu. Forty-seven people tested positive in Salem, while Namakkal saw 42 cases. Among those testing positive in the State were two passengers who returned by road from Bihar.

Tenkasi recorded no case, and 22 districts reported under 10 cases each.

Tally above 27 lakh

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 27,26,917.

Nine people succumbed to the infection, and the toll touched 36,481. Thirty-two districts did not report any death due to the infection.

Of the nine fatalities due to the infection, Tiruvallur accounted for three and Salem two. Chennai and Coimbatore saw one each.

With 758 people being discharged, total recoveries reached 26,82,192.

The active caseload stood at 8,244. Nineteen districts have under 100 active cases each. While Coimbatore tops the list with 1,233 active cases, Chennai follows with 1,182. Perambalur and Tenkasi have the least with 11 each.

Testing figures

A total of 1,00,048 samples were tested. The total count touched 5,42,70,347.

Another 2,87,625 people, including 1,61,158 people aged 18 to 44 and 82,423 in the 45-59 age group, were inoculated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

This took the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 6,83,62,802. The cumulative coverage of private vaccination centres stood at 27,40,105.