ADVERTISEMENT

72-year-old Irish woman found dead in Nedungavadi village near Sathanur dam

July 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Based on the autopsy report, the police said the cause of death was an injury to the forehead due to a fall. Investigation is on

The Hindu Bureau

A 72-year-old Irish woman was found dead at a farmhouse in Nedungavadi village, near Sathanur dam, in Tiruvannamalai.

The police said on July 23, Arna Lousarti was found dead in her home by K. Hari, 28, a local man who supplied groceries to her every Sunday. He contacted the victim’s brother Edward in Ireland, who reportedly asked him to bury the body as nobody from his family would be able to come to India. According to his wishes, Arna was laid to rest in the farmhouse.

The incident came to light when Mr. Hari went to the local village administrative officer (VAO) to get nod for Arna’s death certificate. The VAO immediately alerted the Sathanur dam police and revenue officials, who rushed to the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, a team of doctors from the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai, led by Kamalakannan, Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, conducted the autopsy and handed over the report to the police on Friday. Based on the report, the police said the cause of death was an injury to the forehead due to a fall. According to the police, Arna had been living alone in the farmhouse for the past few years. She also owned two dogs.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US