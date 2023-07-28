72-year-old Irish woman found dead in Nedungavadi village near Sathanur dam

July 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A 72-year-old Irish woman was found dead at a farmhouse in Nedungavadi village, near Sathanur dam, in Tiruvannamalai.

The police said on July 23, Arna Lousarti was found dead in her home by K. Hari, 28, a local man who supplied groceries to her every Sunday. He contacted the victim’s brother Edward in Ireland, who reportedly asked him to bury the body as nobody from his family would be able to come to India. According to his wishes, Arna was laid to rest in the farmhouse.

The incident came to light when Mr. Hari went to the local village administrative officer (VAO) to get nod for Arna’s death certificate. The VAO immediately alerted the Sathanur dam police and revenue officials, who rushed to the spot.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, a team of doctors from the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai, led by Kamalakannan, Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, conducted the autopsy and handed over the report to the police on Friday. Based on the report, the police said the cause of death was an injury to the forehead due to a fall. According to the police, Arna had been living alone in the farmhouse for the past few years. She also owned two dogs.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.