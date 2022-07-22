7.2 % of eligible Chennai residents have taken the booster dose

Greater Chennai Corporation has said that only 7.2% of the eligible people have taken the booster dose against COVID-19

The Greater Chennai Corporation has appealed to the people to get the booster dose at the mega camp being held on July 24. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Greater Chennai Corporation has said that only 7.2% of the eligible people have taken the booster dose against COVID-19

Only 7.2 % of those eligible for taking the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine have taken the dose in the city so far, according to a release by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Of the 47.8 lakh people eligible for the booster dose, only 3.44 lakh people have taken the dose. The civic body has appealed to the remaining people to make use of the mega vaccination camp on Sunday to get the booster dose free.

While the booster dose was earlier provided free only to senior citizens, frontline workers and those with comorbidities, the government recently announced that booster doses will be provided free to all those aged above 18 until September 30.

In Chennai, 55.3 lakh people have taken their first dose of vaccine and 47.8 lakh people have taken their second dose. The Corporation has asked the public who have missed their second dose or have not even taken their first dose to utilise the mega camp.

The mega vaccination camp on Sunday will be held at 2,000 places in the city. Each of the 200 wards will have 10 camps with nine of them being mobile camps. One thousand teams of healthcare workers have been formed to conduct the camp. Personnel from the police department, Integrated Child Development Scheme, and Southern Railway will be involved in the work, the civic body said.