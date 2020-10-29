72 new cases reported in Vellore district

Health workers waiting to distribute kabasura kudineer to the COVID-19 infected patients in Vellore on Wednesday. C. Venkatachalapathy

VELLORE

29 October 2020 00:31 IST

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 17,714

With 72 new cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,714.

As many as 16,973 people have been discharged and the active cases in the district stands at 437. The district’s death toll stands at 304.

In Ranipet district, 28 cases were reported positive taking the total to 14,761.

In Tirupathur, the total number of positive cases stood at 6,561 with 34 new cases.

In Tiruvannamalai district, a total of 21 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 17,471.

Out of this, 16,789 have been discharged and there are 421 active cases.