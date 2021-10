CHENNAI

13 October 2021 01:16 IST

About ₹72 lakh was reportedly stolen from the corporate office of a lead manufacturing firm on Harrington Road in Chetpet. The corporate office of Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd. has its plants in Sriperumpudur and Andhra Pradesh. On Monday morning, an employee noticed that the door was open.

He alerted the office in-charge.

