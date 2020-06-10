72 CCTVs installed at Cuddalore old town police station limits

CUDDALORE

10 June 2020 18:30 IST

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav on Wednesday inaugurated 72 CCTV cameras installed at the Cuddalore old town police station limits. The cameras were installed by resident welfare associations and SIPCOT Industries Association.

As many as 40 cameras were installed on the stretch from Cuddalore old town to Alapakkam check post, while another 32 cameras were installed at the Cuddalore bus stand.

All the CCTVs are connected to the police control room in Cuddalore old town and the footage can be accessed live by police officials from their mobile phones.

An official said the decision to instal CCTVs was only a precautionary measure. The high-resolution cameras with Wi-Fi facility installed at vital locations, including bus stops and road intersections, have been connected to the jurisdictional police station. The initiative would help officers to rush to the scene and detect crime with ease, he said.