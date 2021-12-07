719 people test positive for COVID-19

Chennai, Coimbatore see slight dip in cases; 20 districts report fewer than 10 cases each

Tamil Nadu reported 719 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Two districts — Perambalur and Virudhunagar — saw no new case while 20 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

There was a small decline in fresh infections in Chennai and Coimbatore. Chennai reported 128 cases and Coimbatore 120. Chengalpattu and Tiruppur recorded 59 cases each, Erode 58, Namakkal 40 and Salem 39. Five districts — Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Theni and Villupuram — reported only one case each. With this, the State’s case tally reached 27,31,235.

Ten deaths were recorded on Monday. While Chengalpattu and Coimbatore recorded two deaths each, Chennai reported one fatality. There was no fatality in 30 districts. The toll stood at 36,539.

As many as 737 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 26,86,683. A total of 8,013 patients are undergoing treatment. Coimbatore accounts for 1,272 active cases, followed by Chennai (1,189). A total of 22 districts have fewer than 100 active cases each. Another 1,01,255 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,48,85,228. A private laboratory — Microtech Laboratories, Salem — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are a total of 315 testing facilities in the State. A total of 3,58,197 people were vaccinated, taking the coverage at government vaccination centres to 7,16,78,691. Among them were 2,03,065 people aged 18 to 44 and 99,733 people aged 45 to 59, according to the daily vaccination report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.