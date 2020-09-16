₹7,167 crore spent to contain COVID-19, says Deputy CM

‘Govt. will implement all announcements made in Assembly’

The Tamil Nadu government has spent ₹7,167.97 crore towards containing COVID-19 and mitigating its effect on the general public, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

In his reply to a special calling attention motion moved by Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin, Mr. Panneerselvam (who also holds the Finance portfolio) said the panel headed by former RBI governor C. Rangarajan would soon submit its report.

The panel was constituted to advise the government on short- and medium-term responses to COVID-19 in the State. Stating that austerity measures were necessary at this point in time, Mr. Panneerselvam elaborated on the various measures taken by the State government.

As the State government decided to freeze the dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners for three half-years as per the Centre's guidelines, it is expecting to save an estimated sum of ₹4,947.23 crore during 2020-21.

Another sum of ₹2,448.82 crore is expected to be saved during 2020-21, following its decision to temporarily freeze the payment over earned leave of government employees, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

However, the Deputy CM maintained that the AIADMK government would continue implementing people’s welfare schemes.

Mr. Panneerselvam added that the AIADMK government would implement all the announcements made by Ministers as well as the CM in the Assembly. He also underlined the demands made by the Chief Minister to the Centre, pressing for funds to fight the pandemic.