714 law students receive their degrees at Dr. Ambedkar university

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 13, 2022 21:01 IST

A total of 714 candidates graduated from the School of Excellence in Law of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University on Sunday.

While 587 candidates received their degrees and diploma in person, another 127 students were awarded their degree in absentia. The third Graduation Day of the college was held in two parts. For the forenoon session, Supreme Court judge M.M. Sundaresh was the chief guest, and for the afternoon session, the former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court N. Paul Vasantha Kumar was the chief guest.

N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the event. Several senior judges from the Madras High Court also participated.

