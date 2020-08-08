₹712 crore for T.N. under Centre’s package

CHENNAI

08 August 2020

The Centre has allocated around ₹712 crore under the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package to Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, the Union government released ₹200 crore towards the second tranche. In April, the first tranche was provided, in which the State got ₹312.64 crore. As of now, the Centre has to give ₹200 crore more to the State.

Also called the COVID-19 Package, the assistance is meant for a host of measures aimed at handling immediate requirements. It covers, among others, the strengthening of the public health infrastructure for testing, including procurement and installation of Reverse Transcription- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PT-RCR) machines and RNA extraction kits.

It can also be used for development of ICU beds; installation of oxygen generators, cryogenic oxygen tanks and medical gas pipelines in public health facilities; procurement of bed-side oxygen concentrators; engagement, training and capacity building of necessary human resources; and incentives to healthcare workforce and volunteers. In a circular to the States, the Centre pointed out that the emergency component of the package had been extended from June 30 to March 31, 2021. The States have been advised to adopt “efficacious measures” while utilising the funds.

A senior State government official said that for testing of samples, a maximum of ₹150 crore was being spent every month. At COVID-19 care centres, food per patient costs ₹250 - ₹300 crore, every day. In the last four months, approximately, the government has spent about ₹2,000 crore towards healthcare.