709 waterbodies identified in Villupuram district to extract silt, clay

The Villupuram district administration has issued notification for removal of clay and silt from the selected 709 water bodies under the ambit of Water Resources Department and District Rural Development Agency.

According to Collector C. Palani, farmers and potters who need silt can apply online in their respective taluks and obtain permission from tahsildars. They should extract silt and clay at their own expense. Stating that permission would be granted by the tahsildars as per law within 30 days from the date of application, Mr. Palani said that for agricultural use, silt and clay shall be taken to the tune of 75 cubic metre per acre or 185 cubic metre per hectare of wetlands.

Likewise, 90 cubic metre per acre or 222 cubic metre per hectare for dry lands shall be taken. For potters, 60 cubic metre and for domestic use, 30 cubic metre shall be taken, the Collector added.

Farmers and potters who wish to remove clay and silt could apply through www.tnsevai.tn.gov.in. Further, the district administration has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the sand and clay removal from the water bodies.

