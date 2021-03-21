₹70,000 seized from AIADMK functionary’s house

SIVAGANGA

21 March 2021 22:11 IST

Flying Squad officials seized ₹70,000 from the residence of a woman functionary of the AIADMK, allegedly kept for distribution to voters, at Alavandanpatti near Kallal on Sunday.

Following a call to the election control room, the Flying Squad comprising Tahsildars Kalimuthu and Uma Maheswari and other officials visited the house of Anandavalli. In the search that went on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the officials seized ₹70,000. Sources said Anandavalli told the officials that she had obtained a loan from a bank to colour wash her house. However, when the officials demanded documentary proof, she could not submit it.

Unconfirmed reports said Income Tax department officials from Madurai also visited the premises. CPI functionaries staged a demonstration near the house alleging that the officials were biased towards the AIADMK . “We had alerted the election control room when there was a huge amount of money hoarded in the house two days ago,” Sathiah, a CPI cadre, said.