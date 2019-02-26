700 scooters handed over to beneficiaries

Seven hundred scooters were handed over to beneficiaries under the Amma Scooter Scheme here on Monday. Handing over the vehicles to the beneficiaries, Food Minister R. Kamaraj claimed that schemes such as this where subsidy is being given for scooters purchased by working women and others have been received well by the people.

With the distribution of 700 scooters today, the target – 1,825 scooters - fixed for the district under this scheme has been achieved. A sum of ₹1.75 crore would be released as subsidy to the beneficiaries.

In addition to this, improvised scooters for differently-abled persons numbering 72 and motor fitted sewing machines and hearing aid equipment, worth ₹23.12 lakh was also distributed on the occasion.

Earlier, the Minister distributed priceless bicycles to a few students at a function held at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Kudavasal.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a total of 7,479 bicycles would be distributed to students studying in seven schools in Nannilam, Kudavasal and Valangaiman Unions at a cost of ₹91.79 lakh.

Collector T. Anand and other senior officials were present.

The Minister also declared open an exhibition highlighting the welfare schemes and the achievements of the government at the Tiruvarur bus stand.