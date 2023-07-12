ADVERTISEMENT

70 kg of gutkha products seized from vehicle in Kallakurichi district

July 12, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi police on Tuesday (July 11) night recovered 70 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products, from a car, which was involved in an accident at Kilkuppam near here.

The police said Thangadurai, 23, and his relative Velayudam, 62 of Vazhapadi, were riding a two-wheeler to Kallakurichi when the car, heading for Chinna Salem, hit them on Tuesday. The duo sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

The police arrested the car driver, Aaja Ram, 35, for rash and negligent driving. The police inspected the car and found the banned products. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US