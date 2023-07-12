70 kg of gutkha products seized from vehicle in Kallakurichi district

July 12, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi police on Tuesday (July 11) night recovered 70 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products, from a car, which was involved in an accident at Kilkuppam near here.

The police said Thangadurai, 23, and his relative Velayudam, 62 of Vazhapadi, were riding a two-wheeler to Kallakurichi when the car, heading for Chinna Salem, hit them on Tuesday. The duo sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

The police arrested the car driver, Aaja Ram, 35, for rash and negligent driving. The police inspected the car and found the banned products. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT