70 kg of gutkha products seized from vehicle in Kallakurichi district

July 12, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi police on Tuesday (July 11) night recovered 70 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products, from a car, which was involved in an accident at Kilkuppam near here.

The police said Thangadurai, 23, and his relative Velayudam, 62 of Vazhapadi, were riding a two-wheeler to Kallakurichi when the car, heading for Chinna Salem, hit them on Tuesday. The duo sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

The police arrested the car driver, Aaja Ram, 35, for rash and negligent driving. The police inspected the car and found the banned products. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

