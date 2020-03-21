70% dip in traffic from Kerala

Vehicular movement from Kerala to Tamil Nadu, through Coimbatore, dropped by nearly 70% on Saturday due to restrictions imposed by Tamil Nadu on vehicular traffic from neighbouring States, as a vigil against COVID-19 spread came to effect late on Friday.

Officials from the police, health and revenue departments oversaw the screening of vehicles and passengers from Kerala, at nine check posts in Coimbatore — Walayar, Mulli, Melpaviyur, Velanthavalam, Veerapakoundanpudur, Gopalapuram, Meenakshipuram, Vazhukku parai, and Anaikatti.

Barricades were placed on roads at these check posts. Vehicles carrying essential commodities, goods carriers, those travelling to Coimbatore airport, vehicles handling medical and other emergencies were allowed. Commuters of private vehicles were permitted to enter Coimbatore only after they produced proof for an emergency situation. Several vehicles were sent back.

Commuters of vehicles permitted to enter Coimbatore were allowed only after screening by Health Department staff.

West Zone IG K. Periaiah and Coimbatore range DIG G. Karthikeyan on Friday night inspected the police arrangements at the Walayar check post, overseen by Coimbatore rural SP Sujit Kumar.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani visited the Walayar check post on Saturday morning.

With international flights to India to be barred for a week from Sunday, as per a government order, Coimbatore will not have international flights between Singapore, Sharjah and Sri Lanka.