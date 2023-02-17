ADVERTISEMENT

70 developers showcase property available in three districts at FAIRPRO 2023

February 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated February 18, 2023 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

This year five lucky winners, from among those who book property between February 17 and 19 at the fair, will be selected through a draw of lots and given a prize of ₹1 lakh each by Credai Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveils the T.N. Real Estate Vision at Fairpro 2023 in Chennai on February 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

FAIRPRO 2023, the 15th edition of South India’s largest property expo of Credai Chennai, was inaugurated  at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam on Friday.

According to a press release, the three-day expo was inaugurated by Credai Chennai president Sivagurunathan, Secretary Kruthivas, past presidents of Credai Chennai Prakash Challa, Chitty Babu, Sandeep Mehta, Ajit Chordia, Suresh Krishn, Habib and Padam Dugar, in the presence of Fairpro Committee along with SBI CGM R. Radhakrishna and Indian Bank Field General Manager G. Rajeswara Reddy on Friday. 

The event will witness thousands of home seekers scouting for their dream properties, including plots, villas, affordable housing, retail, and commercial spaces from more than 450 projects, in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, showcased by over 70 developers within the price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹10 crore. 

Credai president S.Sivagurunathan said: “Home buyers benefit from lower interest rates, on-the-spot home loan approvals and maximum funding.”

Credai Chennai secretary P. Kruthivas said: “We are all set to witness some interesting developments over the next few years in the housing and real estate scenario. The good news is that India is expected to sustain its growth momentum in real estate, despite the current global slowdown. The year 2022 saw a phenomenal performance, with sales records of 68% YoY, all over the country,” he said.

