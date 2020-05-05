70% concession granted on minimum demand charges to HT consumers

In a relief to industries, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has allowed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to provide a 70% concession to high tension consumers on minimum demand charges as per existing norms, during the lockdown period from 24.03.2020 to 03.05.2020.

In view of the lockdown to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, as notified by the government of Tamil Nadu, most of the industries were prevented from using power up to the sanctioned demand, except the industries and other types of usage specifically mentioned under exceptions in Government Orders, it noted.

In this connection, many consumer fora represented to the government to levy minimum charges only i.e., 20% of demand charges, as per Regulation 6 of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code, 2004, during this lockdown period, TNERC said.

In the case of HT consumers whose recorded demand does not exceed 20% of sanctioned demand during this lockdown period – those HT consumers are to be considered to fall within the proviso of Regulation 6(b) and 20% of the contracted demand or recorded demand, whichever is higher, can be recovered besides the charges for the actual consumption of electricity, it said.

For instance, under normal circumstances the maximum demand charges are ₹350/KVA and the minimum monthly demand charges are 90% of the sanctioned load. If the sanctioned load is 1,000 KVA, 90% of it is 900 KVA and the minimum demand charges is 900x350 = ₹3.15 lakh, apart fromof the regular consumption charges. Now, due the concession given for the lock down period, the minimum demand charges which the HT consumer pays will be 1000 KVAx350X20% = ₹70,000.

TNERC also waived off the condition of insisting of a certificate from Labour officer/any other revenue authority for availing of the concession.

It also noted that exception given for certain activities such as Government Hospitals, Government offices, TWAD Board, pharmaceutical industries, oil refining, banks, etc., meant that these services are allowed to function as usual, therefore the usage of electricity also will be quite normal i.e., more than 20% For this category, billing can be done normally, TNERC said.

Wherever the government of Tamil Nadu adopts the partial lockdown due to COVID-19, Tangedco may accept the permission granted for functioning of such industry/activity by the designated authority (viz., District Collector, Corporation Commissioner, etc.,) as stipulated by the government from time to time; and the Minimum charges for such HT services may be decided as the case may be, based on the current directions given, TNERC said.