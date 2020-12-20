7 teams to conduct Anti-Child Begging raids

Seven teams have been formed in Chennai for conducting raids as part of the State-wide Anti-Child Begging drive.

“On Friday alone, we rescued around 15 children who were involved in begging. The rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee at Kellys. The process of keeping them in child care instructions for taking up rehabilitative and reformative measures are on,” said a senior police officer.

Seema Agarwal, ADGP, Headquarters, who is holding additional charge of the CAWC, said that the main aim of the drive was to rescue children from begging and provide them a safe environment.