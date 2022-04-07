7 policemen injured as workers go on the rampage after colleague was crushed by lorry on factory premises in Erode

They demanded ₹25 lakh from the management for the victim’s family

Seven police personnel were injured after North Indian contract workers at SKM Porna Oil Factory at Nanjai Uthukuli in Modakkurichi taluk resorted to violence demanding compensation for the death of their colleague who was run over by a lorry on the factory premises on Wednesday night.

Police said at 9.30 p.m., Kamothram from Bihar was crushed under the rear wheels of the lorry and he died on the spot. Over 400 workers gathered on the premises and demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh from the management. Company officials held talks with the workers that lasted for over three hours.

The damaged security room at the SKM Porna Oil factory. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

At 12.30 a.m. on Thursday, a seven-member police team led by Deepa, Inspector of Police, Modakkurichi station, attempted to shift the body to the hospital for post-mortem. But workers objected to it and demanded compensation. As talks were on with the police, a section of workers reportedly attacked the police team with wooden logs that were stocked for use as a fuel for boilers. The workers also attacked the team with stones in which all the seven police personnel sustained injuries. They were taken to the Government headquarters hospital for treatment.

More workers, who were residing outside the company, joined their colleagues and resorted to violence. They went on the rampage throwing stones at the security room and police vehicles. The security room was completely damaged and four police vehicles were damaged. As policemen started to arrive, workers fled from the spot. The body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Footage from the closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) are being reviewed while middlemen who had brought the workers from various States were also being questioned. Police picked up 40 workers for inquiry. Over 500 policemen were posted for security outside the company to prevent untoward incidents.