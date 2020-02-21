7 pilgrims from Nepal killed in Salem crash

21 February 2020 01:26 IST

A private omni bus crashed into the vehicle carrying the nationals as the driver made a U-turn

Seven pilgrims from Nepal died in a road accident near Omalur on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in the early hours of Thursday. As many as 17 people are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Amarnath Chowdhri, one of the pilgrims, said they were a group of 34, all hailing from Sunsari district in Nepal. They came to India on February 6 for a 35-day tour.

According to the police a private omnibus, heading for Kerala from Bengaluru, crashed into the minibus carrying the Nepalese nationals while the driver was making a U-turn.

Three persons — Beer Bahadur, 55, Teka Ram, 55, and Pulhari Chowdhri — succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Among the 21 persons who were taken to hospital, Gopal Tamang, 56, was brought dead, while Fhulsari Chowdhri, 60, Vishnu Dahal, 60, and Rasil Chowdhri, 62, died without responding to treatment.

District Collector S. A. Raman said necessary assistance would be provided for those who were killed, once their relatives make a decision regarding the funeral. Salem Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger visited the accident spot and conducted inquiries.