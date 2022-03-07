7 new COVID-19 cases detected in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 57,242 with 7 new cases reported on March 7. A total of 56,007 patients have been discharged, and the active cases stood at 72. The district’s death toll is 1,163.

In Ranipet, no new cases were reported, and the total stood at 53,910. In Tirupattur, one case was reported on Monday, and taking the tally to 35,726.

In Tiruvannamalai, one fresh case was detected, taking the total to 66,795. Out of this, 66,088 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 23.