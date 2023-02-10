ADVERTISEMENT

7 new COVID-19 infections reported in Tamil Nadu

February 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the State on Friday, taking the tally of active cases to 44. Those who tested positive for the infection included two from Chennai, three from Coimbatore and one from Vellore. A person under airport surveillance also tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 35,94,715 people have contracted the infection, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Three persons recovered, pushing up the total number of recoveries to 35,56,622. No casualties were recorded. As of date, 38,049 people have succumbed to the infection.

