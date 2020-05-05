7 migrant workers held for hurling stones at police

The Ambattur Estate police on Tuesday arrested seven migrant workers for allegedly hurling stones at police personnel.

On Monday, migrant labourers from the industrial estate and other units gathered in large numbers and demanded that they be allowed to return home. While the police held talks with them, some of them pelted stones on the personnel. The Ambattur police booked a case against seven of them and remanded them to judicial custody.

Around 500 migrant labourers working at a construction site in Vengaivasal resorted to a similar protest on Tuesday.

In separate incidents, migrant labourers attempted to leave the city to get to their native places. They were stopped at Washermenpet and Minjur by the police and sent back to their places of stay.