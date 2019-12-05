₹6.98 crore collected per day as toll fees from NH in Tamil Nadu

The amount of user fee on National Highways collected in the State of Tamil Nadu in FY 2018-19 was ₹2,549.12 crore, Union Minister Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

As on October 31 this year, 54 user fee plazas on National Highways are operational in Tamil Nadu, he said. The average monthly and per day collection was ₹212.42 crore and ₹ 6.98 crore respectively in FY19, the Minister said. He was responding to a query by Congress MP from Tiruvallur K. Jayakumar.

As on October 31, 570 fee plazas are operational on the National Highways across the country. The amount of user fee collected from fee plazas of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Financial Year (FY) 2018-19 is ₹ 24,396.19 crore with an average monthly and per day collection of ₹2033 crore and ₹66.84 crore respectively, Mr. Gadkari said.

In addition, an upfront amount of ₹9681.50 crore was received from Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) Concession in FY 2018-19. In case of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is to be collected by Central government at reduced rates of 40%, the Minister said.

In case of a public funded project, the user fee rates are to be reduced to 40% after recovery of capital cost of the project, he added.