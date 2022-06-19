692 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Currently 3,522 persons are under treatment

The number of persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu rose on Sunday with 692 fresh cases. As many as 3,522 persons were currently under treatment. Till date, 34,19,326 persons have tested positive for the infection.

Among the fresh cases were six passengers, including four from the U.S. and one each from Australia and Switzerland. One person from Bangladesh, who returned from another State by road, also tested positive.

All districts except for Ramanathapuram have active COVID-19 cases.

Districts, including Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Villlupuram and Virudhunagar did not record any cases in the past 24 hours.

In Chennai, as many as 306 persons tested positive, while another 116 persons were declared to have recovered. As on date, 1,696 persons were under treatment and isolation, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

Chengalpattu recorded another 122 cases. Kancheepuram with 43 cases and Tiruvallur with 48, were among those districts with the highest number of fresh infections.

With 243 persons being discharged, 34,19,326 persons have recovered from the infection in the State so far. The State recorded no deaths and the number of those who succumbed to the infection till date stood at 38,026.

As many as 19,415 persons were tested on Sunday. Till date, 6,57,11,910 persons have been tested.